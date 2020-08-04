WCS Bronx Zoo Apologizes For ‘Disgraceful’ Treatment Of Ota Benga, African Man Displayed In Monkey House 114 Years Ago – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Bronx Zoo is apologizing for a shameful and shocking act from 114 years ago.

The zoo acknowledges past leaders participated in racism that robbed an African man of his humanity by putting him on display in the zoo’s monkey house.

As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, the story of Ota Benga shocks the conscience.

It’s a tale of cruelty and moral failing told in Pamela Newkirk’s book Spectacle.

“He was captured. He was hunted in the Congo with the explicit consent of the U.S. Government,” Newkirk said.

Now the Wildlife Conservation Society is apologizing for the role play by the early 20th century leadership of the Bronx Zoo. A white businessman brought Benga and other Africans to the U.S. to be displayed first at an exposition in St. Louis. Then in 1906, Benga was exhibited in the zoo’s monkey house, a shameful spectacle that drew hundreds of New Yorkers.

“What they said is that he belonged to a degraded species… came from the lowest form of humanity,” Newkirk said.

It outraged Black ministers, who quickly organized.

“Even in the midst of protests in New York City, Mayor McClellan looked the other way,” Newkirk said.

In a letter sent to staff worldwide on Juneteenth – but just recently made public – the WCS apologized and condemned the…