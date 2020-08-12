Waze begins rolling out railroad crossing alerts globally

Google- owned navigation app Waze is rolling out an international security function that alerts users about upcoming railroad crossings.

The function is not completely brand-new, and was silently introduced in the US, Belgium, and Canada previously this year, however Waze states it’s now broadening the alerts to more areas. In some nations it’s dealing with main information from railroad operators, while in others (like the UK, Italy, Israel, Brazil, Mexico) it’s counting on its neighborhood of regional map editors to includealerts

.

“Railroad Crossing alerts started rolling out on Waze earlier this year, however now that more people are returning to the roads following the COVID-19 outbreak we are highlighting this functionality to help promote road safety,” a representative for Waze informed The Verge

The alerts look like a pop-up in the Waze app however can be turned off by users. To turn the alerts off, users can head to Search > > Settings > > Map Display > > Reports > > Railroad crossing and deselect “Alert me while driving.” It’s unclear precisely the number of crossings are consisted of in Waze’s database or how protection might vary in between nations.

Many rail …