Wayne Rooney will manage England at Soccer Aid charity match at Old Trafford | Football News





Wayne Rooney states taking part in Soccer Aid is something he has actually wished to provide for several years

Former England captain and all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney will manage his nation at Soccer Aid.

The Derby forward will enter the dugout for the very first time to organize England as they want to restore the prize won by the World XI side in 2018.

As ever, the video game will raise funds for Unicef and the 2020 edition will concentrate on coronavirus as the mix of previous experts and stars ‘bet Generation COVID’.

This year’s match was initially set up for June 6 however was delayed following the coronavirus break out.

Now it will go back to Old Trafford, Rooney’s previous house, and the 34-year-old is eagerly anticipating the …