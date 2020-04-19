Wayne Rooney says he never considered himself a natural goalscorer | Football News





Wayne Rooney claimed time was type in attaining his documents

Wayne Rooney never considered himself a natural goalscorer, yet Manchester United and also England’s record-breaking demonstrator thinks he must have netted a lot more.

Having ruptured onto the scene with Everton so amazingly at 16, the forward made a big-money relocate to Old Trafford in 2004 and also took place to rating 253 objectives in 559 looks throughout a medal-laden spell there.

Rooney laid hold of Sir Bobby Charlton as United’s all-time leading marker, equally as he performed in the England document publications having actually netted 53 throughout 120 caps – not that he actually thinks about himself to be a sharpshooter.

“I’m going to be honest – and this might surprise you – but I’m not a natural goalscorer,” the 34- year-old informed the Sunday Times

” I was never a Gary Lineker or a Ruud van Nistelrooy; I never took a look at myself this way.

” I hold the objective documents for Manchester United and also England and also am really happy regarding that – yet there have actually been much better No nines than me.

“How did I become a record-breaker if I wasn’t a natural scorer? Time. I played for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I had time to break those records – and looking back I should have scored more.”

Rooney thinks Harry Kane is the closest he has actually attended Van Nistelrooy and also backed the Tottenham celebrity to quickly replace him in the England graphes.

“I don’t think it will take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and it would be a proud moment for me,” Rooney claimed.

“I’ve never been a selfish player and it would be great for England for Harry to get there. Bobby Charlton had to wait 50 years – I hope it’s not so long for me.”