Wayne Mardle on World Matchplay: Some players will thrive on the silence | Darts News





Can Rob Cross defend his crown?

Sky Sports analyst Wayne Mardle gives his thoughts on darts’ return in front of the World Matchplay…

Darts will probably be on TELEVISION. It’s likely to be different, obviously it is. But it’s still darts!

What lots of people won’t realise is that many tour events are played behind closed doors in a sterile, quiet environment, away from the main stage. The players are used to it. They’re likely to be utilized to the silence.

What they’re not going to be used to is the silence in that particular arena, and it’s really normally another atmosphere.

They’ll soon get used to it. But remember, some players will positively love it. Some players will thrive on the proven fact that there’s no atmosphere.

Players to feed off it?

The tour events, when they began to be held in sterile surroundings. If there is any kind of noise going on, everyone looks around. The players are far more or less told never to scream out when they take action outrageously good, like a 180 followed by a 170. So you view a lot of miming, screaming however, you can’t hear it! There’s a lot of gestures going on.

It’s one of those things where some players require it. I needed it. It was said back in the day that whenever those events went in to leisure centres, it finished me off. I had no desire to be there at all. Some players positively thrive on it.

We do get floor players. Look at what Ian White has won. He crops up each and every time, and it’s really impossible never to talk about Ian White when you are talking about winning on the floor rather than on the big stages. It should suit him.

But it will also suit those who have found heat an issue. There’ll be less heat. Mervyn King, John Henderson maybe.

There’s lots of players that are going to think, ‘hold on, this is maybe the most readily useful opportunity I’m going to get because the surroundings will suit me’. Not everybody loves the scrutiny of cameras, loves that pressure. Michael van Gerwen, of course that he does. Otherwise he wouldn’t have won what he is won. But there will be some that should thrive, and probably will.

Will the Matchplay lose some magic?

3:48 Chief Executive of the PDC Matt Porter explains the reasons why this year’s World Matchplay will not be played at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens with a crowd Chief Executive of the PDC Matt Porter explains the reasoned explanations why this year’s World Matchplay won’t be played at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens with a crowd

Hopefully the players will still play their game. Some will. The likes of Gerwyn Price, I do believe will struggle. I just do. He needs an atmosphere. Even though that he’s won on the Pro Tour, he’s a showman. The likes of Peter Wright – that’s his show but he doesn’t need the crowd to interact.

Michael van Gerwen needs the crowd. Nathan Aspinall is another one.

I believe, yes it will be lost. But that’s where the players have to rise themselves and think ‘hold on, this may perhaps not feel like a televised event’. This might not feel like the second most significant major on the calendar. But it really is. And they should realise the importance of it, not get too bogged down and bothered around talking about no crowd.

So how will it pan out?

4:10 Re-live the PDC Home Tour final as Nathan Aspinall came out on top Re-live the PDC Home Tour final as Nathan Aspinall came out on top

I’ve made a list of what I are expectant of. I are expectant of there to become a little bit of rustiness, edginess. There’s going to be players, I am aware they’re playing five events the week before. But I still think whenever you come to a massive event, what the Matchplay is, it will find people out.

I don’t are expectant of some kind of random winner. I don’t know who I would pick as a dark horse. I’m perhaps not going to even include the likes of Dave Chisnall and Michael Smith as random winners of majors, because they have been there or thereabouts very often. But maybe looking further down, I still think the cream will rise to the top.

But I just think it will be different to allow them to get there. I recently feel it will feel somewhat flat.

You discover how excited I get in the commentary box. I am telling myself now, don’t let the lack of atmosphere quell your enthusiasm!

You’re there to do everything you do.

If it appears a bit over-the-top for the situation, think of there’s 2,000 watching.

Come next year – just say it’s Rob Cross again – it’s ‘oh Rob Cross is going for the trio of wins for the Matchplay’. It will still count! It will still count as prize-money.

