Wayne Mardle looks at six major talking points ahead of this year’s World Matchplay | Darts News





Wayne Mardle looks ahead as to the promises to be an unpredictable World Matchplay

The World Matchplay represents one of the highlights of the darting calendar and inspite of the unfamiliar circumstances surrounding this year’s showpiece, Wayne Mardle still expects nine days of drama in Milton Keynes.

After the five-day Summer Series signalled darts’ safe return following a coronavirus pandemic, all eyes remain on Milton Keynes where in actuality the sport’s biggest names will reconvene for nine days of top-level darts.

It would be the first time considering that the tournament’s inception that the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool won’t host proceedings, but as Rob Cross bids to protect his title, Sky Sports expert Wayne Mardle returns to preview what promises to be a fascinating event….

Atmosphere will change – the conventional won’t

Gerwyn Price is renowned for feeding off a huge stage atmosphere

I think the product quality of the play will soon be amazing enjoy it normally is. The Matchplay produces; purely because of the format, you get comebacks, you get the odd shock here and there, however it is this type of brilliant event because it is leg in leg out.

It will be different because there’s a lack of atmosphere. Gerwyn Price has already said that he needs an atmosphere to fire himself up, so they are planning on it the players, nevertheless the players play in the same environment week in week out.

You are likely to see the odd big celebration, because players like Van Gerwen and Price – they need that. There will soon be others that’ll be so pleased that there is perhaps not anyone there, like maybe Ian White, Justin Pipe and Danny Noppert.

I think we have seen enough of Price and Van Gerwen to know they do not need an atmosphere to create their best, nevertheless they like an atmosphere. They can get used to it.

I remember playing in Atlanta. We were playing in a little room off a Holiday Inn reception that was soulless, and I beat James Wade there in the ultimate of a Pro Tour event. There was no atmosphere there at all, you could hear people checking in!

Then you start to become engrossed in a game after which the atmosphere does not matter, because you know at the conclusion of the match or that particular tournament, you have either won it, or you are to the next round.

The game gets control of the importance of everything else. They will skip the atmosphere initially but they will soon overcome it, just like the people watching at home.

Download the Darts Show Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox | Spreaker

Opening round upsets?

Michael Smith faces a tough test against Jonny Clayton in his first round tie in Milton Keynes

The two players who’re going to be less confident than these were going into the function because of the Summer Series are Michael Smith and Joe Cullen. Yes there were good quality games, however, not enough.

The draw is quite interesting. You have Ian White taking on Joe Cullen again. Last year that was a 10-0 win for Ian White. Joe Cullen went into that match and I quietly fancied him!

Daryl Gurney assumes on Ricky Evans again. They met in the Matchplay last year and Gurney beat him. There are some intriguing ones.

I’ve been a genuine fan of Michael Smith. I think he’s got it. I don’t know what happened to him in the Summer Series. There were some real poor games and low averages in the 80s – that is not Michael Smith.

Jonny Clayton will look at that thinking: ‘Do guess what happens, I’ve got a hell of a chance’. I believe that could be an upset.

Ryan Joyce who qualified on the rear of that incredible win against Chizzy, he’s got Simon Whitlock. Whitlock is merely inconsistent. We don’t know what things to expect from him.

De Zwaan & Van den Bergh – time and energy to kick on

De Zwaan enjoyed his major breakthrough at the World Matchplay in 2018, defeating MVG, Lewis and Chisnall

There are a few that I really do believe will soon be absolute crackers. Glen Durrant takes on Jeffrey de Zwaan. You have a semi-finalist from a year ago against a semi-finalist from two years ago.

De Zwaan have not kicked on. I have no idea what is going on with him. We know he’s the talent.

I don’t know what he’s doing in terms of practice, if he is questioning his belief, if he is thinking ‘this is never planning to happen’.

I am really uncertain but what I do know, a little like Dimitri Van den Bergh – they are perhaps not going in the proper direction at the moment.

I am still astonished this is Dimitri Van den Bergh’s debut in the case. Aspinall versus Dimitri Van den Bergh could be a great game.

No surprise winner

Van Gerwen made a statement by picking up two titles at the Summer Series

We have experienced Van Gerwen – he is the man to beat. Price and Wright are so close in terms of getting to finals and winning.

Personally for me, they’re the only three winners. Price, Van Gerwen and Wright. I do not see outside of them, because of the format as well. They are so great, so often plus they have been for so long now.

When we arrived on the scene of this break for the Summer Series, everybody was saying: ‘What is going to happen? I think we will see shock results, shock winners’. No! Three months makes no difference to Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright or Gerwyn Price.

They were still the best players. Rob Cross as well – they arrive at the latter stages and finals since they’re the best players. That is definitely an absolute fact. They will be the top four players on the planet and they competed in finals.

Ryan Joyce arrived on the scene of it with a qualifying spot and a win. Absolutely incredible. Ricky Evans held on, so he may feel just like he has got a bit of a free roll. Gurney threw some amazing darts but Van Gerwen for me continues to be the man to beat.

Looking at that bottom half, it really is Wright or Price and looking at the top, I cannot believe I’m saying this, but I don’t believe Anderson is a match for Michael van Gerwen anymore. I simply don’t and when I get proved wrong, fair enough.

Time for Jackpot to turn the tide?

Adrian Lewis endured a disappointing Summer Series and is battling to retain his place in the most notable 16

The one I am really looking forward to, because I believe they’ll both think they can win – Adrian Lewis vs Steve Beaton – I believe this may be the closest tie of the round.

I am not saying Adrian has regressed this much, but I actually think Steve could beat him, therefore I am believing that Adrian must have regressed to a place.

There is going to come a time where he just carries on regressing or this regression stops. I think the game needs Adrian Lewis to have back there, because in terms of entertainers in the game, I don’t think there is certainly that many at this time.

I think we have been depending on Van Gerwen. We are relying on Price to provide it some. There are others of course you can find, but Lewis is a born darting entertainer – his rhythm, his pace and just just how he carries himself when he is playing well.

Clemens & De Sousa to make their mark?

Gabriel Clemens will need on defending champion Cross on his Matchplay debut

It is ok playing most useful of 11 legs constantly, but this is different and it’s also on a huge stage. Forget the lack of atmosphere, you’ve got cameras pointing at you. It is significantly diffent.

Clemens has reached a World Series final in Germany and there were 20,000 fans there, so he knows what he’s doing and I think he is playing better now than ever before. This Summer Series has highlighted that I think he’s throwing better.

De Sousa is definitely an absolute machine. I do not get it. He is 46 years of age and he’s existed now for three or four years. Some of the performances, 100+ averages, game in game out.

What it does show everyone is he can continue steadily to do it. There is no point banging in the odd average of over quite a bit then returning to 87, 88. That just will not win any such thing.

Unfortunately for De Sousa and Clemens, they have Peter Wright and Rob Cross respectively. They are horrible draws, especially over this format.

Rob Cross may be the defending champion, but no one has won the Matchplay in two different venues! It is really a shame that it has moved from the Winter Gardens, but needs must.

Darts returns to Sky Sports in July, with nine days of coverage from the World Matchplay getting underway on Saturday, July 18, and every day before the final on Sunday, July 26.