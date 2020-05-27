Wayne Gretzky hails Bianca Andreescu as a hero for young kids | Tennis News





Bianca Andreescu has actually been praised for her professionalism and reliability

Ice hockey tale Wayne Gretzky has actually hailed Bianca Andreescu as a hero for young kids after asserting her maiden Grand Slam title at the United States Open.

Andreescu stormed to her development title success in Indian Wells prior to disturbing Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

The 19- year-old has actually considering that run out activity with a knee trouble badly restricting her court-time prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NBA super star Steve Nash as well as co-host Vasek Pospisil on the most recent episode of Tennis United, NHL symbol Gretzky has actually been stunned incidentally Andreescu has actually managed herself on the huge phase.

She managed herself with such grace, she was so modest, so pleased. Gretzky on Andreescu

” I keep in mind viewing her very first suit [at Indian Wells] as well as assuming that is just one of the hardest operating professional athletes I’ve ever before seen in my life,” stated Gretzky.

“She went on to win the tournament and then, at the US Open, to play in front of all those fans and everyone cheering the American girl – and one of the greatest athletes of all time – was pretty special. My hat goes off to her for how she handled herself and how she handled the pressure.”

Gretzky raises the Stanley Cup for the Edmonton Oilers

Gretzky, that won the Stanley Cup 4 times with the Edmonton Oilers throughout his renowned job, included: “The point that amazed me most around her – as well as I’ve stated this to a great deal of individuals – is not just how excellent she is or just how difficult she functions however just how she manages herself with the media. She managed herself with such grace, she was so modest, so pleased.

” I do not believe we might have a far better hero in our nation for youngkids She’s really impressive as well as is entitled to all the credit report she’s obtaining.”

