Wayne Brady feared for his daughter’s life when she accidentally set off the security alarm at his house

Wayne Brady feared for his young daughter’s life when she accidentally triggered his house security alarm and armed responders were called to the scene.

While referring to being Black in America, the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star and “Let’s Make a Deal” host, 48, recounted an incident three or four years back when his daughter, Maile Brady, now 17, accidentally set off the alarm in his Malibu, Calif., house. Brady, who wasn’t home, said he instantly panicked and told her to perform from the house for fear that whoever taken care of immediately the alarm call would think she was breaking in.

“I freaked out,” Brady said on “Access Hollywood.” “I was giving her the code [and] for whatever reason, she put it in wrong. It wouldn’t accept. … I was so worried that my daughter couldn’t explain in the heat of the moment: ‘Yes, it’s my house.’”

His advice: “I told her: ‘Get out of the house right now. … Go to your momma’s house,’” that is about a half-mile away. “‘Stop arguing with me. [Run] to your mom’s house today.’”

Wayne Brady and daughter Maile in October. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Brady said his own life experience light emitting diode him to respond like this.

“Because I had an incident a couple of years ago when I lived in Sherman Oaks [Calif.],” that he recalled, “and I tripped my own alarm. … An armed response team came and I had to prove that was my house.”

While that he thinks somebody should have to prove it’s their house under this type of situation, that he still had a “fear that these people would hurt me as I’m outside my own house because it’s not unprecedented.”

Brady said he knew he could handle that as a grown man, but “I was fearful for my little girl. And I placed all that fear on her.”

Brady said his panicked response at the moment freaked Maile out. She was “screaming and crying,” saying, “‘The cops are going to kill me.’” That resulted in them having “the talk” about how precisely statistically Black people are treated differently for legal reasons enforcement.

“This is the talk we had to have,” that he said. “We had to really talk about this.”

Now, many years later, Brady says Maile — whose mother is Brady’s ex-wife Mandie Taketa — is the head of her school’s Black student union.

“She’s a little activist,” that he said proudly, “and knows her history and she can put people in place.”

Nonetheless, he still worries about her as well as her boyfriend — especially when he drives, referring to the potential for him to be stopped by police. Similarly, Brady worries about his 21-year-old nephew.

“Every young Black person that we send out into the world, guy or girl … we need to arm each other with knowledge because it’s just necessary,” Brady said.

