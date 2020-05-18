Waymart man locked up for holding hostages during convenience store robbery

Police state the man was blockaded inside with staff members, claiming he had a blade as well as a bomb strapped to his body.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.– A man from Waymart is locked up in Luzerne County on a lengthy listing of fees.

Police in Wilkes-Barre state Brandon Tracewski, 33, took hostages as well as attempted to burglarize a mini-mart.

Cops revealed up to Turkey Hill at George Avenue as well as North Washington Street Sunday mid-day.

RELATED: Convenience store staff members imprisoned

Police state Tracewski was blockaded inside with staff members, claiming he had a blade as well as a bomb strapped to his body.

Officers coaxed Tracewski right into giving up. The Scranton bomb team was contacted, however no dynamites were located.