Waymart man locked up for holding hostages during convenience store robbery

Police state the man was blockaded inside with staff members, claiming he had a blade as well as a bomb strapped to his body.
WILKES-BARRE, Pa.– A man from Waymart is locked up in Luzerne County on a lengthy listing of fees.
Police in Wilkes-Barre state Brandon Tracewski, 33, took hostages as well as attempted to burglarize a mini-mart.
Cops revealed up to Turkey Hill at George Avenue as well as North Washington Street Sunday mid-day.
RELATED: Convenience store staff members imprisoned
Police state Tracewski was blockaded inside with staff members, claiming he had a blade as well as a bomb strapped to his body.
Officers coaxed Tracewski right into giving up. The Scranton bomb team was contacted, however no dynamites were located.
The man from Wayne County is implicated of burglary as well as terroristic risks below in Wilkes-Barre