Wayfair finally turns a profit thanks to COVID-19 spending surge

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

Wayfair defied the cynics on Wednesday by finally reporting a profit after years of losses, bolstered by a surge in shopping from homebound consumers—but analysts warn the growth might be unsustainable.

The online home furnishings retailer reported revenue in the second quarter spiked 84% to $4.3 billion. Americans focused on their homes during the coronavirus lockdowns, opting for online shopping, helped Wayfair report a profit of $273.9 million dollars after a long string of quarterly losses. In 2019, the company lost nearly $1 billion on revenue of $9.13 billion, raising questions about the longer term viability of its business model.

As concerns about the close quarters of physical stores grew, Wayfair capitalized on a big shift to online shopping for home goods. The company proved deft at marketing, something it has been criticized for spending too much on in the past, to attract new shoppers and get existing ones to shop more often. The number of active customers rose 46% to 26 million, as of the end of the quarter on June 30, 2020.

Wayfair’s stock has more than tripled this year on the strength of that spending surge since the pandemic broke…

Read The Full Article