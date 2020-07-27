WAVLINK 2.4GHz 300Mbps Outdoor Long Range PoE Access Point, 3 in 1 Weatherproof Wireless AP (CPE)/ Exterior Router/WiFi Repeater Range Extender Internet Amplifier Network Signal Booster in 2 Antennas



High Power for Multiple Outdoor Applications

Getting an IP65-rated Weatherproof Outdoor Single Band High Power WN570HN2 Wireless Wi-Fi Booster, you can boost your Wi-Fi signal strength and extend Wi-Fi signal to everywhere. Enjoy fast and stable wireless Wi-Fi signal in library, hotel, mall, factory, community, street etc.

Features and specifications:

– Waterproof and dust-proof enclosure and high temperature durability materials protect it against the harsh outdoor conditions.

– 15KV ESD protection: Built-in ESD protection circuit prevents damage from high electrostatic voltages and ensures a reliable operation.

– 4KV lightning protection: Built-in lightning protection prevents storm/lightning surges.

– Flexible installation with Power over Ethernet (PoE): The PoE power supply simplifies the setup by combining your power and data connection into a single cable. The DC adapter provides power and network access through your home/business router or network connection and combines them into a single RJ-45 connection. This makes outdoor deployment simple and fast.

Package includes:

1 x Outdoor Wi-Fi range extender

2 x Omni antenna

1 x Power adapter

1 x POE converter

1 x RJ-45 networking cable

1 x Main body holder

1 x Screw fitting

2 x Cable ties

1 x Screw fitting kit

1 x Quick installation

SPECIAL ATTENTION FOR OUTDOOR USE:

Few clients, who have chosen a wrong mode “repeater”, complained “Speed lost, connectivity inconsistent”. We strongly advise you’d better select a correct mode “Access Point” (not “Repeater”) for outdoor use, and the Ethernet cable can up to 60 meters through PoE, then you will get a Long Wireless Coverage (MAX 500m)!

To use this item better, pls download Technical Specification from https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07V3D98KT at bottom directly, and review it very carefully!

