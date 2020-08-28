Waverly robotics team creates safety barriers for district

LANSING, Mich.– This fall, extracurricular groups have additional time on their hands since a number of their competitors have actually either been cancelled or held off.

With in 2015’s robotics season cut brief and with unpredictabilities surrounding this year’s competitors, the Waverly robotics team is changing equipments, to produce plexiglass barriers for the district.

“We are constructing barriers for our secretary’s office, all the main offices and we will be doing the buses as well,” stated Tabitha Garza, a junior robotics team member.

Although the district is beginning the academic year with online knowing on Monday, these safety preventative measures are for administration workers operating in the structure.

“They really are our front line workers right now,” stated Jeff Parks, the head robotics coach.

The preventative measures are likewise for if/when trainees go back to in-person direction.

“I do have hope,” stated Garza.

Because the Waverly robotics team has more than 50 members, the team satisfies 10 at a time to style, cut and hang the barriers while in masks.

“It was them that came up with the plan with the team members to maximize their time. I couldn’t be more proud,” stated Jack Nowakowski, the team’s service coach.

“We are simply wanting to state to our school “hi, we can provide this to you specifically when …