Waukesha school board member mutters expletive under their breath at public commenter

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) — The Waukesha School Board is facing criticism after one of their members let an expletive slip out of their mouth at a resident who came up to speak.

It happened at their meeting Wednesday, July 8, and it was all caught on camera.

“I was just like ooh… that’s uh.. I’m not surprised, but I am a little bit shocked,” said Ben Strong.

Strong tells us that he was offended when a Waukesha School Board member insulted him at their meeting earlier this week.

“Thank you for your time.”

“A**hole.”

The unknown board member muttered the profanity under their breath, nonetheless it was still picked up by microphones.

“What they said was a good reflection of how they view criticism from the community,” said Strong.

Ben says he wasn’t trying to insult their intelligence; he simply thinks funds used to cover school resource officers could possibly be better used elsewhere.

“So how about instead of divesting $2 million dollars over the next five years towards school resource officers,” said Ben when that he spoke at the meeting, “You divest that money towards social workers?”

“Calling people names, even if you don’t know the microphone is on…there’s just certain things you don’t do,” said Waukesha City Alderman Aaron Perry.

Alderman Perry says he was taken aback, and says it may be intimidating for folks to speak up publicly about their ideas.

He says although the board member didn’t agree, being an elected member, they need to be openly minded and open to listen.

“If anything, we want to encourage more of that in this community, not less. And the way we do that is certainly treating folks with respect.”

We reached out and spoke to the school board president, Joe Como, who apologized and said they value the community’s input.

He says the board and the superintendent know about the incident, and are attempting to determine where it originated in.