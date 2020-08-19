WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Talking to The Loud Pedal podcast, the Walkinshaw Andretti United director has actually declared the team was well positioned to deal with the approaching Holden axing, with a set of manufacturers contending over a factory program for 2021.

According to Walkinshaw among them was at agreement phase, just for the pandemic to stop settlements with both in their tracks.

“It’s a little bit disappointing, we actually had two manufacturers competing with each other for our team to become the new factory team for 2021,” he stated.

“Sadly with the impact of COVID-19 both of this negotiations collapsed, which is really disappointing.

“One of them we were at agreement phase. If you ‘d asked me February, I was quite positive we weren’t going to be running Commodores in2021 But unfortunately with what’s been going on worldwide, that chance has actually vanished.

“One had never raced in Australia before. Once of which had raced in Australia previously. I was pretty excited about getting those guys back into Australian motorsport. But sadly it wasn’t to be.”

When asked if among those choices was a rumoured BMW deal through the Andretti link, Walkinshaw was less than dismissive.

“You know I can’t say,” he chuckled. “But I’m sure people can connect dots in a bunch of different directions…”

Walkinshaw’s claims of brand-new producer …