Watters slams Biden remarks on race, says ex-VP pointed fingers while US ‘was torn apart’ in Obama years

“I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued our country, not to use them for political gain. I will do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others,” he added, all obvious references to Trump.

Watters described the speech as a “sleepy” response from the person Trump has dubbed “Sleepy Joe.”

US PARK POLICE PUSHES BACK ON CLAIMS PROTESTERS PUSHED BACK AT WH

“[Biden] doesn’t stoke fear and division?” Watters requested incredulously. “OK, [what about] ‘you ain’t black’? ‘They’re going to put you back in chains’?” referring to previous remarks made by the presumptive Democratic nominee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The country was torn apart under the Obama-Biden presidency,” Watters added. “There had been race riots on a regular basis. All he did was level fingers. Now he’s siding with a motion that features rioters, looters, and home terrorists.

“He is siding with Democratic mayors who cannot keep their country or their city safe. I’m not listening to Joe Biden for leadership right now, and no one else is, because nobody watched his speech.”