Watters accuses Atlanta DA of spreading ‘fake news and smears’ about arrested officers in Brooks case

ATTORNEY FOR ATLANTA OFFICER ACCUSED OF MURDER SAYS RAYSHARD BROOKS ‘WAS NOT RUNNING AWAY’ WHEN HE DIED

“So much fake news and smears come in from this DA,” Watters said. “The cop never flipped. That was a lie. He [Howard] says that guy, the other officer [Rolfe] kicked the suspect [Brooks] when he was on the floor.”

During Wednesday’s news conference, Howard showed reporters a video still of Rolfe’s leg “cocked back in the kicking motion.” Rolfe’s attorney, Lance LoRusso, denied that his client kicked Brooks in an exclusive interview with “The Ingraham Angle” Wednesday night.

“Why didn’t he just show the whole video?” Watters asked. “I wonder why they didn’t show the whole video because I’m pretty sure that he didn’t kick the dead man. I’m convinced he was either stepping over him or running toward him to provide him aid.

“He didn’t just stand there whistling in the wind. In less than a minute he was back to the body administering CPR, trying to save the guy’s life.”

Watters noted that while Brooks was shot twice in the rear, a suspect who assaults officers and attempts to shoot them with a Taser just isn’t necessarily “running backwards.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The other thing,” Watters continued, “[Howard] comes out and says [Brooks] was ‘jovial’? When are jovial people punching officers in the face and shooting Tasers at their head? I do not think he knows what ‘jovial’ means, and under Georgia law a Taser is a deadly weapon and you’re allowed to use deadly force.”

Howard has been criticized for claiming a Taser is a deadly weapon in the context of a case earlier this month in which five officers were charged with aggravated assault. However, that he made the alternative claim Wednesday when announcing charges against Rolfe and Brosnan.