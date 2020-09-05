Watson, Texans agree to massive four-year extension

2/2 ©Reuters Houston Texans v Jacksonville Jaguars – NFL International Series



Quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans have actually concurred to a four-year agreement extension worth more than $175 million, ESPN reported Saturday.

The overall offer is valued at $177.54 million and consists of $111 million in ensured cash, ESPN stated. Watson, who turns 25 later on this month, will get a finalizing perk of $27 million, several outlets reported.

The extension will keep him with the Texans through 2025.

The Watson agreement is 2nd in NFL history, in regards to both overall and surefire cash, to the 10-year agreement extension signed previously this offseason by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose offer deserves up to $503 million.

Mahomes and Watson will take on Thursday night when the Chiefs and Texans open the 2020 NFL season in Kansas City.

In a press conference previously today, Watson did not sound worried about settling an extension.

“Yeah, my agent and the organization are continuing to handle that,” he stated. “My main focus is just getting ready for next week and making sure this team is set in stone and mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually ready for September 10th.”

The Texans chosen …