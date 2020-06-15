Watford striker Troy Deeney says there is probably one gay or bisexual player in each team | Football News





Watford captain Troy Deeney thinks having an out professional male footballer would help the others

Watford captain Troy Deeney believes there is probably one gay or bisexual player in every football team and says “there is now a larger platform than

ever” to be out as a specialist athlete.

While a few current top women players who are lesbian or bisexual are out, there has still yet to be a high-profile gay or bi equivalent among their male counterparts.

Former Aston Villa and Germany midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger first spoke publicly to be a gay man in football in 2014 following his retirement.

The late Justin Fashanu arrived in 1990 while between clubs, and went on to play league football in both England and Scotland.

Talking on the BBC Podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux, Deeney said: “I would carry on record saying that there is probably one gay or bi person in every football team. They’re there, they truly are 100 percent there.

“I think people that are gay or from that community definitely have become worried about needing to shoulder the obligation of being the very first. I think when the first happens, there will be loads.

“If they came out and said it, I genuinely believe you would get, in the first week, at least 100 people that went ‘me too’. Just because they don’t want to be the face of it.”

Deeney, who came back to action for Watford in an amiable on Saturday ahead of the Premier League get back, added: “I think there is now a bigger platform than ever to be always a gay athlete of any nature.

“I also wonder why people finish football, rugby, whatever the sport it might be, and then go ‘I am gay’. I feel like it must be a real heavy load to carry throughout all your whole sporting career.”