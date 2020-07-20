Watford players must be professional about Nigel Pearson exit, says Hayden Mullins | Football News





Hayden Mullins will be in charge of Watford for their last two games of the summer season

Interim head coach Hayden Mullins has called on Watford’s players to be “professional” during the last two Premier League matches.

The 41-year-old under-23s boss has stepped up to replace Nigel Pearson after that he left the club on Sunday, and his first task could be the visit of Manchester City on Tuesday – survive Sky Sports Premier League.

Mullins said: “One of what exactly we have had to deal with within the last couple of days could be the manager leaving. However which has come about is something we can’t let dissuade us from our focus.

“Our focus are the last two games. We know the manager was a huge part of it, but the club have made the decision and us, the players and staff, have to be professional enough to focus on the following two games.”

Mullins enjoyed his time with Pearson and learned a lot, but has not thought about his long-term future ahead of clashes with City and Arsenal this week.

“I think I said before in December when I had the caretaker role I work for the club, and at the moment I recognise where we are and what the situation is and what we need and how we need to focus,” that he said.

“That is my focus at the moment. My focus is on Tuesday and preparing for the game and anything more long term I have not thought of.”

Mullins tells Sky Sports News he did not see Nigel Pearson's sacking coming and only found out he was taking temporary charge on Sunday afternoon

On Pearson, typically the Watford temporary head trainer said: “I really enjoyed the time we spent together. It was a good experience for myself.”

One from the highlights through Pearson’s efforts in charge is the 3-0 eliminate of Liverpool, a rare reduction for the Premier League champs. Mullins says his staff can take coronary heart from that efficiency as they seek to avoid relegation with 2 similarly-big activities.

“It’s definitely something to look at,” Mullins mentioned. “We had been excellent of which day. We were amazing. We may take a lot of benefits from that. We know we are going to a staff that can damage other clubs.

“We just need to give attention to what we consider and do, exactly how we’re going to undertake it, and head out and attempt to execute.

“We’ve received a lot of market leaders in the team, and we require every single one of those.

“We need everyone pulling in the same direction. We need 11 leaders out on the pitch and all we need to have one common goal and that’s to get a positive result.”