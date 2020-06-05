Watford fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Premier League restart: Three Watford video games confirmed
By
Last Updated: 05/06/20 12:42pm
The particulars of Watford’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with their second recreation again towards Burnley reside on Sky Sports.
After a primary day assembly with high-flying Leicester, the relegation-threatened Hornets face Burnley – a recreation reside on Sky’s free-to-air channel – and Southampton, additionally reside on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports will present 64 reside Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast completely reside on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches might be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of reside sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League recreation this season might be accessible from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Saturday, June 20
Watford v Leicester City
Kick-Off 12:30; Venue: TBC
Thursday, June 25
Burnley v Watford
Kick-Off 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports & Sky Sports Pick
Sunday, June 28
Watford v Southampton
Kick-Off 4.30pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports
Watford fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Chelsea vs Watford
Watford vs Norwich
Watford vs Newcastle
West Ham vs Watford
Watford vs Man City
Arsenal vs Watford