Watford fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News





Watford face Leicester first up earlier than Burnley and Southampton reside on Sky Sports

The particulars of Watford’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with their second recreation again towards Burnley reside on Sky Sports.

After a primary day assembly with high-flying Leicester, the relegation-threatened Hornets face Burnley – a recreation reside on Sky’s free-to-air channel – and Southampton, additionally reside on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will present 64 reside Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast completely reside on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches might be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of reside sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League recreation this season might be accessible from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Saturday, June 20

Watford v Leicester City

Kick-Off 12:30; Venue: TBC

Thursday, June 25

Burnley v Watford

Kick-Off 6pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports & Sky Sports Pick

Sunday, June 28

Watford v Southampton

Kick-Off 4.30pm; Venue: TBC; Live on Sky Sports

2:49 Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season thus far…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again! Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season thus far…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Watford fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Chelsea vs Watford

Watford vs Norwich

Watford vs Newcastle

West Ham vs Watford

Watford vs Man City

Arsenal vs Watford