Watford captain Troy Deeney open to training return after positive government talks | Football News





Troy Deeney has softened his stance on a return to work

Watford captain Troy Deeney says he’s open to returning to training after holding positive talks with the government’s deputy chief medical officer.

Deeney refused to return to work when the Premier League launched Project Restart, explaining his main concern is the well being of his son, who was born prematurely and has respiration issues.

“I solely mentioned that I wasn’t going again for the primary week, Deeney advised CNN Sport, after Premier League golf equipment unanimously accepted a return to contract training. “People took that as I’ll by no means return.

“But I’m potentially going to go in next week. Even if it’s just to have a conversation. I’ve already been in dialogue with all the players and all the management.”

Deeney additionally raised considerations in regards to the disproportionate quantity of coronavirus deaths within the BAME neighborhood.

However, a few of his fears have now been alleviated after a couple of conversations with Dr Jonathan Van-Tam, the government’s deputy chief medical officer.

He added: “Jonathan is doing very well, once more, not solely answering questions. He has additionally been trustworthy sufficient to say at occasions: ‘I haven’t got the reply’.

“The first conversation I had with Jonathan was maybe three weeks ago. The last conversation we had was on Friday and he had so much more information, so much more detailed analysis.

Deeney has confronted abuse from on-line trolls after talking out

“So it just filled me with confidence that he’s trying his best to make sure that we have all the information. The risk factor will be down to players.”

Deeney additionally revealed he has been the topic of abuse from on-line trolls and had folks shouting at him on the street after voicing his considerations about Project Restart.

“I saw some comments in regards to my son, people saying: ‘I hope your son gets coronavirus’,” he mentioned. “In a time where it’s all about mental health and everyone says: ‘Speak up, speak out,’ Danny Rose spoke out … and I spoke out and we just get absolutely hammered and battered for it.”