Watford appoint Vladimir Ivic as head coach | Football News





Vladimir Ivic ends up being the long-term follower to Nigel Pearson

Watford have actually designated Vladimir Ivic as their head coach on a 1 year agreement with a choice for a more year.

The Serb prospers Nigel Pearson – who was sacked 2 video games prior to completion of the 2019/20 Premier League season – following the club’s transfer to the Sky Bet Championship under interim replacement Hayden Mullins.

Ivic, 43, led Maccabi Tel Aviv to successive league titles in Israel prior to stepping down at the end of the season, and formerly handled Greek club PAOK.

“First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff,” Ivic informed the club’s site.

“It’s my very first time in England and I require to adjust as quickly as possible, to do the very best for the club is really …