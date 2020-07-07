Watford 2 – 1 Norwich

Danny Welbeck’s stunning over head kick directed Norwich one step closer to relegation from the Premier League because Watford increased their own success chances using a 2-1 triumph at Vicarage Road.

Norwich, that remain bottom part of the desk with just four online games left to try out, did take those lead within the fourth moment through Emiliano Buendia yet Craig Dawson’s header (10) quickly introduced the ratings level.

It after that took some thing special through Welbeck earlier in the 2nd half in order to seal just about all three factors for the serves, who shift 10 factors ahead of Norwich and 4 clear of the particular relegation locations.

The defeat simply leaves Norwich’s top-flight status dangling by a line. Daniel Farke’s side are usually 10 factors adrift associated with safety along with only 12 points remaining to play with regard to. A reduction against West Ham in Carrow Road at the weekend break would verify their relegation to the Championship.

More to follow…

Opta stats

Watford registered just their 2nd win within their last 12 Premier League matches (D3 L7) plus their very first since defeating champions Liverpool 3-0 within February.

The Hornets came from at the rear of to earn a Premier League sport for the first time considering that January 2019 away in Crystal Palace.

Norwich have lost 6 consecutive little league matches initially since May 1995, whenever they lost 7 in a line in the Premier League.

Farke’s part ended the run associated with seven hrs and 53 minutes with no Premier League goal, along with Emiliano Buendía’s strike right after four mins their very first since February against Leicester City. Buendía scored their first Premier League objective with his 37th shot within the competition.

What’s next?

Watford right now host Newcastle on Saturday at 12.30pm within the Premier League, while Norwich host West Ham simultaneously.