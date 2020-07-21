Watford 0 – 4 Man City

Raheem Sterling scored twice to deepen managerless Watford’s relegation fears as Manchester City recorded a resounding 4-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Sterling’s first-half double put City in control, along with his superb opener (31) put into when that he slotted home the rebound after Ben Foster saved his initial penalty (40).

Phil Foden grabbed City’s third in the 63rd minute to better his goal tally of seven from last season before Aymeric Laporte headed in a simple fourth as Watford capitulated (67).

The Hornets remain three points above the relegation zone and goal difference might become an element in this absorbing race for survival with Watford’s now on the same number as 18th-placed Aston Villa ahead of their encounter with Arsenal afterwards Tuesday, survive Sky Sports.

Guardiola’s side, already assured of second place, secured a fourth consecutive league win for initially this campaign to move onto 78 points to help erase the memory of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal.

Player ratings Watford: Foster (7), Femenia (6), Mariappa (6), Dawson (6), Kabasele (6), Cleverley (6), Hughes (6), Doucoure (6), Pereyra (5), Sarr (5), Deeney (6). Subs: Welbeck (6), Chalobah (n/a), Masina (n/a). Man City: Ederson (7), Walker (7), Cancelo (7), Laporte (7), Garcia (7), Rodri (8), De Bruyne (7), Bernardo (7), Foden (7), Sterling (8), Jesus (7). Subs: Carson, Stones (6), Zinchenko (6), Mahrez (6). Man of the match: Rodri.

How City kept Watford in perilous position

Raheem Sterling fires Manchester City ahead at Watford



Watford stay in the thick of the relegation battle. Friday’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham – and a “frank exchange” with the master Gino Pozzo – cost Nigel Pearson his job over the week-end.

Having been placed as interim head coach for the 2nd time this year, this always looked an intimidating prospect for Hayden Mullins; City entered the overall game on a 12-game winning run against Watford, scoring 46 goals in those matches – including an 8-0 win at the Etihad in September.

Team news Watford’s interim head coach Hayden Mullins made two changes. Adrian Mariappa and Roberto Pereyra were restored to the starting XI after Friday’s 3-1 defeat at West Ham while Adam Masina and Danny Welbeck were named one of the substitutes. Man City manager Pep Guardiola showed off his depth again and handed starts to Joao

Cancelo, Rodri, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva following their FA Cup exit. Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and David Silva were the foursome to drop to the bench after starting Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Arsenal.

The visitors effectively had nothing to play for, assured of a spot in next season’s Champions League, but having enjoyed 88 per cent possession inside the opening 10 minutes, it was Watford who had the game’s first chance as Will Hughes dragged a shot wide from the edge of the box following a poor clearance from Joao Cancelo.

But City nearly took the lead moments later when Bernardo Silva found Rodri in space 30 yards out, and his speculative drive looped off the trunk of Gabriel Jesus and forced Foster into a fine one-handed save yourself.

Guardiola’s men were 5-0 up after 18 minutes the final time they played Watford – however they found themselves being frustrated as Foden’s deflected shot wide of the post was the closest they came to breaking the deadlock prior to the first drinks break.

The pause favoured City, and Watford’s resistance was finally broken when Sterling superbly controlled Kyle Walker’s pass before smashing home to leave Foster with no chance.

“He’s not known for being the purest striker of a football, but he won’t hit a better one,” Jamie Redknapp said at half-time.

Phil Foden scored Man City’s third at Vicarage Road



City’s slickness opened Watford up yet again before the interval as Sterling was tripped in the area by Hughes. The England international took the spot-kick himself, and after Foster denied him from 12 yards with a great save to his right, the rebound dropped kindly for the City forward to tap in his 29th goal of the summer season.

By now, it absolutely was a case of damage limitation for the Hornets, however they played themselves into trouble immediately upon the restart as an unhealthy back pass from Roberto Pereyra resulted in Foster keeping out Jesus’ strike ahead of the veteran goalkeeper was tuned in to prevent Sterling from completing his hat-trick by tipping over his rising shot all in the opening two minutes of the second period.

Watford captain Troy Deeney had denied reports of a fight in the Hornets’ dressing room during half-time of that defeat at West Ham – but Foster was forming a one-man barrier as he kept out a fantastic Kevin De Bruyne free-kick on the hour-mark.

Defender Aymeric Laporte rises to head in City’s fourth after 67 minutes



But two goals in the area of 5 minutes compounded Watford’s misery as after Foster kept out Sterling’s initial effort, the ball broke loose for Foden to tap in his eighth goal of the campaign.

The hosts were by now looking sorry for themselves, and De Bruyne’s free-kick was headed home unmarked by Laporte with a third of the overall game still to play.

Ederson was a spectator all game, but that he was finally called in to action with 12 minutes remaining because the Brazilian raced from his line to smother the ball at Danny Welbeck’s feet – but there would be no consolation, the only real respite for Watford being Jesus’ stoppage-time header eliminated for offside.

Man of the match – Rodri

Rodri had 144 touches of the ball at Vicarage Road- significantly more than any other player



Sterling’s goals will grab the news headlines, but Rodri bossed this game in the center of the park, completing more passes (65) than the entire Watford team in the opening half (55).

The precision in his distribution continued in the Hertfordshire summer sunshine as he completed 125 of his 131 passes. The 24-year-old also made more tackle (4) and regained possession (11) more times than some of his team-mates.

“He’s been unspectacular but really efficient with his passing,” Alan Smith said on commentary to Sky Sports. “Where he did do well was competing with Troy Deeney in the first half, standing in front of the big centre forward. It’s been a really good performance.”

Opta stats – City keep on Hornets dominance

Manchester City have scored 12 goals against Watford in the Premier League this year without conceding once – this goal difference of 12 on the two fixtures is the largest in the top-flight since 1947-48 when Arsenal also scored 12 without reply against Grimsby Town.

Manchester City have scored 12 goals against Watford in the Premier League this season, a joint-record for many goals against an opponent in a single campaign in your competition alongside Blackburn vs Nottingham Forest in 1995-96 and Spurs vs Wigan in 2009-10.

Since Watford returned to the Premier League in 2015-16, they will have conceded 37 league goals against Manchester City, at the very least seven significantly more than any side has conceded against still another in this fixture in this time.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne registered his 19th league assist of the season, equalling Mesut Ozil in 2015-16 and going just one behind Thierry Henry’s league record of 20 in 2002-03.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has scored 10 goals against Watford in all competitions, only netting more against Bournemouth (11). He has scored nine goals in his last five matches against the Hornets.

What’s next?

Watford travel to face Arsenal at the Emirates on the ultimate day of the season this Sunday while Manchester City host Norwich, with both games kicking off at 4pm.