Waterproof Kids Smart Watch – GPS Tracker Smartwatch Phone for Boys Girls – Smart Watch with SOS Two-Way Call Games Touch Screen Digital Wrist Watch Holiday Toys Birthday Gifts (Blue)

GBD 2020 Version 1.44-inch LCD touch screen children’s smart watch, teaching and entertainment child from 3 to 12 year old,make it more fun for parents-child communication in the new way with this smart watch phone!

Remind Before Order:

We only provide Smartwatch, but NOT Including SIM card, please purchase extra GSM network SIM card.

This watch supported GSM network only, If your area not support 2G network anymore. Please don’t buy this model and move on our new gen 4G LTE model on bottom recommend.

1:How to select a correct sim card for watch?

a. We recommend using a Speed talk SIM card, which costs only 5 USD a month for monthly rent. We NOT Including SIM card.

Note : Watch can only use 2G networks. It needs to support gsm850/900/1800/1900mhz.

2:Parents’ mobile phone could call watch, could not save families’ phone no. in APP or it always show “”Off Line””?

Step 1: Check if your watch time have been updated?

Step 2: If “”Yes””, please power off watch and turn on watch again repeat this steps to bind watch again.

Step 3: If “”No””,There is no””E”” symbol on watch, check whether watch sim already opened Data&Voice plan;if not, please call sim carrier to open.

3.If watch sim already opened GPRS data, signal all show well and watch can received calls but APP show device’Off -Line”” You may need set up APN for watch network!

Function

LBS+GPS location、GPRS real time location，remote monitor、phone book、two way conversation、historical route、alarm clock、geo-fence、SOS calling、low power alarm、remote power off、flashlight、camera、album, Forbidden in class, voice chat

Warm Tips

The use of the watch only supports 2G networks. If your region does not support 2G networks, please purchase carefully, thank you!

We recommend using a Speedtalk card, Not Supported: Verizon,Sprint,At&T. (We Not Include a SIM Card)

When Kids are indoor or at poor gps signal place, the watch will work on LBS mode, and provide an approximately position, the error will be caused by local signal place, error will be 0.3 ~ 4 miles.

Value purchase plan

Speedtalk SIM Card – Discount package only costs 5 US dollar per month. Speedtalk SIM card (under the T-Mobile network) is compatible with our watch, avoiding the trouble of selecting SIM cards ,and easy to use/set up.

2G Network Coverage Area Wide range，Support Worldwide Network,you don’t need to change frequently and purchase additional SIM cards when you travel vacation to other countries. 3 simple ways to activate SIM card, SIM card supports TRANSFER / PORT IN.

NO Signal

If the watch has no signal, please follow the steps below to check and operate

Keep shutting down, plug in the card and turn it on

Check if the card supports gsm850/900/1800/1900mhz. the region whether you are located supports 2G network, the watch only supports 2G network.

Check if there is still money in watch SIM card.

How to set up

1.Activated the sim via your phone

2.Insert the sim to watch, NOTE: Power off your phone first

3.Created a account in App “setracker2”, registered choose North America

4.Send APN codes Setup SIM data netwrok by SMS via your phone Message app to watch

5.Test in App For Speedtalk(MobileNet SIM) , just copy bellow SMS to avoid input wrong. pw,123456,apn,mobilenet,,,310260#

Specification



Color: Blue

Charge time:2H Resolution:128*128

Stand by time:3-5days

Battery capacity: 400MA

Watch size:53*41*15mm

Watch Language: English

Watch strap: silicon strap

APP support:Android、IOS

Touch screen:1.44”HD Touch screen

LBS base station positioning accuracy: 0.3-4miles

Two-Way Call

The phone number of 10 family members or friends can be stored on the watch. Except for the 10 set numbers, there is no way to dial the number to other children. It has very good confidentiality.

Two way calls is very convenient and enhances the communication between parents and children.

LBS+GPS Dual Positioning

GPS+ LBS（Local Base Station）Dual positioning Technology smartwatch, give your children double security. Realize all-day real-time location tracking, It is convenient for you to find the child’s location at any time.

But when Kids are indoor or at poor GPS signal place, the positioning error range may be 0.3~4 miles.

SOS Emergency Ccall+Flashlight

Watch can set 3 emergency numbers , when kids in trouble, kids can press the SOS button, it will call 3 phone numbers for SOS calls alternatively in 2 rounds until answering the call.

The watch with flashlight is designed for children, and the child can be used in the dark, very convenient!

IP67 Waterproof

Unlike ordinary waterproof watches, our Kids smart watch adopts the most advanced IP67 waterproof design.This greatly increases the life of the watch.

You no need to worry about it in sweator,washing hands everyday life!

Tips:Do not soak into water for long time or put into hot water!

Class Mode Do Not Disturb

If the parent activates this function on the mobile app, the child can not use the functions other than the SOS emergency function, which can make the child concentrate on class.

The class do not disturb function is very suitable for children.Designed for kids!

HD Camera

The watch built-in HD camera function, and the child can take a picture of the beautiful scenery and find the beauty around him.

The watch also has built-in games, alarm clocks and other functions that can meet the daily needs of children!

