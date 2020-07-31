Waterproof GPS Smart Watch, Laxcido 4G Video Phone Call Real-time Tracking Camera SOS Alarm Geo-Fence Touch Screen Monitoring Health Steps Flashlight Anti-Lost GPS Tracker Watch (Blue)



Product Description

This is 4G LTE GPS watch, it can support 3G and 4G netwrok. Most of GPS watches are 2G GPS watches on Amazon which only support 2G network, 2G network is shutdown in USA, so 2G GPS watches can’t work in USA. Our 4G GPS watch can work in USA very well, and GPS tracking accurate is good!

This watch supports AT&T (from AT&T store),Speedtalk (from Amazon), RedPocket, T-Mobile etc.

Features and Functions:

1, Realtime Tracking(GPS+WIFI+LBS Multiple Positioning Modes)

2, Phone Call & Video Call & SOS Emergency Call

3, Waterproof IP67

4, Voice Messages: The watch and parents’ cellphone can send voice messages to each other.

5, Electronic Fence Alarm(Geo-fence ): You can set a safe area centering around the watch wearer, the watch will automatically raise an alarm in your phone application once the watch wearer leaves the area.

6, Historical Route Track(Footprint Record): Past locations of the GPS watch in latest 1 month will be stored in system for your future checking.

7, Camera Feature: Support photo taking, fun and fashion.

8, Health Step Counter.

9, Alarm Clock.

10, Please read the user manual in the package carefully about how to make this watch working before you use it.

How does it work:(You should do these steps one by one)

1, Turn off the watch first

2, Insert a Nano SIM card(with data plan and call function) inside the SIM slot.

3, Turn on the watch

4, Download the App (SeTracker) in your mobile, scan the QR code on the user guide to download App, register account to login App.

5, Please set up the APN based on the user guide.

6, Realize all the functions via the App.

Please kindly note: If you need to use this watch outside the United States, please choose our another version of this watch.

This is a 4G GPS Smart Watch and a Cell Phone GPS Tracker, a superb choice for personal safety. You can track its location in real time anywhere anytime. We offer lifetime free service for Android and IOS application software as well as web tracking platform. If you need to use this watch outside the United States, please contact us for another version.

Phone call & Video call: Besides serving as a GPS tracker, this watch can also work as a cell phone to make phone calls and video calls. When you go to SIM operator stores, sales guys may tell you our watch can not support their SIM cards. No worries about this, as long as you make sure the SIM is with data plan and voice feature, just contact us immediately, we can help you get the watch worked at once.

IP67 Waterproof: This GPS watch can be worn in shower or rain. Electronic Fence Alarm(Geo-fence ): You can set a safe area centering around the watch wearer, the watch will automatically raise an alarm in your phone application once the watch wearer leaves the area. You can also track multiple watches at the same time.

SOS emergency call: Users can just press SOS button to circularly call family numbers for help in case of an emergency. Voice chat: The watch and parents’ cellphone can send voice messages to each other. Historical Route Track(Footprint Record): Past locations of the GPS watch in latest 1 month will be stored in system for your future checking.

Camera Feature: Support photo taking, fun and fashion.IMPORTANT: This watch supports 4G network, while most GPS watches on Amazon support only 2G network. 2G network is going to be shut down in USA, and you must get this watch with 4G compatibility that works perfectly in USA. This is the reason why our price is higher than other GPS watches, 4G GPS watch needs much cost on the chip.