Waterproof Digital Camera, Heegomn 2.8″ LCD Screen 1080P Underwater Digital Camera, 16MP Digital Video Camera Waterproof Camcorder Underwater Cameras for Kids/Teenagers/Beginners

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $59.99 - $54.99
(as of Sep 03,2020 00:08:51 UTC – Details)



Waterproof to 16FT/5M depth underwater, ideal for swimming, drifting, snorkeling,etc.
2.8″ TFT LCD screen, built-in flash, shoot 16MP photos and 1080P FHD videos.
1050mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery could be used for about 2 hours per full charge.
Perfect to be a gift for children, teenagers, students, beginners, the elderly. For amateurs, not for professional users.
Camera can be installed with up to 32GB external Micro SD Card (Not Included).

Post Views: 27

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR