Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers, Tronsmart T6 Plus 40W Outdoor Speakers Bluetooth 5.0, IPX6 Portable Wireless Speakers with Tri-Bass Effects, 15-Hour Playtime with 6600mAh Power Bank, TWS

The equalizer can be changed to 3 audio modes to suit any type of music (Vocal, 3D Deep Bass and Extra Bass) according to your wishes, all you need is an “EQ” button to control your music effects.

The default music effect is Vocal without the indicator. The 3D Deep Bass music effect turns on when the white indicator on. The Extra Bass music effect turn on when the green indicator on

Tronsmart Element T6 Plus



This compact and portable 40W Bluetooth speaker offers clear, rich and relaxing sound like you’ve never enjoyed before.

And the durable, spill-resistant design makes music easy both indoors and outdoors.

Choose Tronsmart T6 Plus Bluetooth Speaker, let the music never stop.

40W audio output

Emergency charge (Power Bank function)

Voice Assistant

15 hours playtime

Tri-Bass EQ effects

Stereo coupling function (TWS Tech)

Bluetooth 5.0 and Hands-free calls

Multifunctional and intuitive control wheel

Long Battery Life & Phone Recharge Function

The Tronsmart T6 Plus Bluetooth speaker is equipped with a large capacity 6600mah battery, which means it plays music up to 15 hours (average volume) and allows calls up to 20 hours (with a maximum volume of 70%). In addition, the T6 Plus speaker can charge phones. When the phone is charging, it will not affect the normal use of the Bluetooth speaker.

Voice Assistant & Hands-Free Calling

The Tronsmart T6 Plus Bluetooth speaker works great with Amazon Echo Dot. It will amplify everything from Alexa. When you hold the rotating wheel for 3 seconds, the voice assistant will activate as Siri, Google Assistant etc.

In addition, with an integrated microphone for hands-free calls and high-definition call quality, you won’t miss a call.

Bluetooth 5.0 & Wide Compatibility

The Bluetooth 5.0 version provides a faster and more stable Bluetooth connection to the devices, ensuring high quality sound. Supports any Bluetooth device, smartphone, PC, iPad etc.

In addition, the TF / Micro SD card and the included 3.5 mm aux input cable help effortless connection with non-Bluetooth devices.

TWS Function, 360 ° Stereo Sound

In order to meet the needs of music lovers, this bluetooth speaker is specially designed with the TWS function. When two speakers are interconnected in the TWS technology, the power of the speakers can reach 80W, they form an audio system that surrounds and allows different channels to change in space, bringing a rich sense of hearing and extension.

IPX6 Waterproof Rating

With IPX6 waterproof rating, it is ready to go with you on any extreme water-related adventure. Perfect for showering, swimming, on the beach or even in the rain. Accompany your moments of relaxation with your favorite music without having to worry about wetting the speaker.

Powerful 40W Audio Stereo Speakers

Tronsmart T6 Plus Bluetooth Speaker offers excellent stereo sound and powerful bass thanks to the two full-range speakers, SoundPulse technology and the unique design of the transducers. With a loud and clear sound, it offers deep bass, without distortion even with the maximum volume, and is excellent for domestic and external activities.

