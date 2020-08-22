Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with FM Radio– IP67 Rated Fully Submersible – Dust, Shock and Scratch Proof – 6W Power with 8 Hours Playtime – Outdoors Lifestyle (Black)



Price: $23.99

(as of Aug 22,2020 02:07:40 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker

ADVANCED BLUETOOTH 4.1 CONNECTIVITY – The iF015 connects seamlessly to any Bluetooth enabled device in seconds, including iPod, iPhone, iPad, computers, tablets and Android smartphones. Enjoy a cable-free life while listening to your favorite audio content in superior quality sound. Makes an awesome gift for men, women and kids who love Music and the Outdoors!

UNPARALLELED SOUND QUALITY FOR BUSY LIVES – Experience your favorite music, shows and sports in rich sound, wherever you are, with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker from iFox. Including a lightweight, portable design, this powerful little 6W speaker is an essential bit of tech for busy lives and outdoor adventurers!

BUILT-IN FM RADIO WITH PERFECT RECEPTION – This superior quality wireless water proof speaker includes the bonus feature of an FM radio, so you can listen to your favorite shows on-the-go or in the shower with crystal clear reception. With a powerful 1500mAH lithium ion battery you can enjoy an incredible 8 hours of audio fun from just one charge!

RISK FREE PURCHASE – You’re taking on absolutely NO risk – Yes a full 12 month guarantee. We are that confident you will fall in love with this iFox Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker. A fun gift that’s guaranteed to bring a smile