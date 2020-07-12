Waterloo brewery stays afloat as landlord hands back three months worth of rent checks | News Headlines

WATERLOO Ill. (KMOV.com) — A Waterloo brewery is back open after a months-long coronavirus closure, thanks simply to its landlord’s generosity.

Tammy and Chris Rahn own Stubborn German Brewing Company in downtown Waterloo and like many small businesses, are fighting the economic impact of COVID-19.

“I thought, two weeks, we can get by no problem,” said Chris Rahn. “Then once it became longer and longer, I was like okay, we need to figure out a way to generate a little income.”

The Rahns made a decision to begin canning some of the beer they brew, hold virtual tastings as well as did a Bourbon yard sale to simply help get rid of some of their inventory during the shutdown.

Still, with other costs and about 10 employees, they knew rent would be tight.

“In my head I was like, do you think we should ask the Mason’s forgiveness on our rent or to delay it or something like that,” said Tammy Rahn. “We kind of talked and decided no, we signed a lease, it’s not their fault, we owe them money on the first and we’re going to stick to that.”

The building the brewery is in is owned by the Waterloo Masonic Lodge. Member Bryan Washausen said the Rahns have been good tenants and it prompted a discussion within the group.

“We talked it over one night and decided that the best thing to do is always to give them the past three rent checks back,” Washausen said. “They did not ask for it or are expectant of it, so we knew it was the best thing to do.”

The Rahns were shocked if they met with the Masons, only to learn they would get not one, but three rent checks came ultimately back to them.

“It absolutely helps settle our anxiety a little bit because this has been a roller coaster,” said Tammy Rahn. “I know our staff appreciates it. We haven’t lost anybody.”

The couple posted on Facebook to allow community know of the Masonic Lodge’s generosity in a post that has now gone viral. It caught the eye of community member Angela Marquardt.

“I mean, it straight away clicked,” she said.

Seven years back, Marquardt was diagnosed with cancer and fleetingly thereafter, her car broke down. The Rahns owned a car repair center at the time and she went along to have it fixed.

“About a week later, I obtained a card in the mail,” said Marquardt. “It had the sweetest note within about, here is the least of my worries right now, to take care of myself, plus they sent my check back.”

Marquardt shared the memory on the Rahns Facebook post, as the straightforward act of kindness is something she said she will never forget.

“That kind of thing does not happen frequently anymore,” she said. “I’ll always remember how they treated me when I was down.”

Marquardt said she’s happy to start to see the Rahns benefiting from help in their time of need and chalks it up to good karma.

“I believe that should you good for the others, it may maybe not happen immediately, but sooner or later, it comes back for your requirements,” she said.