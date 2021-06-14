Key Watergate figures Carl Bernstein and John Dean explain the differences between former Presidents Donald Trump and Richard Nixon following reports the Department of Justice under Trump demanded data on 73 phone numbers and 36 email addresses related to lawmakers.
Home Top Stories Watergate journalist: Trump guilty of crimes against Democracy
Watergate journalist: Trump guilty of crimes against Democracy
ByHanna Shardi
-
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Watergate journalist: Trump guilty of crimes against Democracy
Key Watergate figures Carl Bernstein and John Dean explain the differences between former Presidents Donald Trump and Richard Nixon following reports the Department of...
Can Anyone Stop Tiz The Law From Winning The 2020 Kentucky Derby?
The show must go on for one of the biggest sporting events in America this year, with the staging of the 2020 Kentucky Derby...
Extended unemployment to end in Alaska, Iowa, Missouri, and Mississippi on June 12
Yahoo Finance's Denitsa Tsekova reports on Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri ending advanced unemployment and other extended benefits.
Former Cisco CEO on how companies can protect themselves against cyberattacks
Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman spoke with Former Executive Chairman & CEO of Cisco Systems & JC2 Ventures Founder &...
Pride: Human Rights Campaign President: ‘We need power to achieve equality’ says Alphonso David
In this episode of Influencers, Andy speaks with Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David about the ongoing fight for LGBTQ protections, celebrating Pride in...