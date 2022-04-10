“Veolia Water” company informs its customers and consumers that due to the elimination of the accident, this year The water supply of Gavar city, Noratus, Tsovazard, Berdkunk, Hayravank, Lchap, Chkalovka, Norashen և Lchashen villages of Gegharkunik region will be cut off from April 11 at 09:00 to April 12 at 09:00.
The company apologizes to consumers for the inconvenience caused ակալություն thanks in advance for understanding.
Veolia Water CJSC
