Water problem in Mozrov village resolved – Panorama

Infrastructure advancement in remote neighborhoods is among the task concerns for both Viva- MTS and FPWC. Within the structure of the “Eco Village Network” effort, particular procedures have actually been required to enhance the water system in VayotsDzor area. For years, the citizens of Mozrov and Gnishik neighborhoods have actually been utilizing the exact same water line, whereas now they will no longer require to wait their line to water their lands or water their lands insufficiently.

Viva- MTS reports that within a couple of years different systems were constructed and taken into operation for the 2 towns of Gnishik neighborhood. The latest task was executedin Mozrov A brand-new water line of about 1 km was constructed. Now there suffices water and adequate water pressure that will definitely make the villagers life a lot easier. The main launch of the system on the website was done by means of a video call held by the heads of partner companies.

“Development of facilities in the areas has actually constantly been a top priority for us. I enjoy to state about yet another accomplishment in this instructions. The efforts needed financial investments, and similarly required collaborated work and perseverance. Life is various in a village; it needs more diligence. People here require an opportunity to cultivate land and to get crops. We have actually done our finest to …