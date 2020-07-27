Water needs getting critical for some crops | Agriculture

A bulk of cotton in South Carolina was planted behind regular. Depending on the weather condition, cotton planting typically starts in late April and continues through May in the state. Michael Jones, Clemson Extension cotton professional housed at the Pee Dee REC, stated damp, cold conditions in early May held up planting. USDA reports reveal 69% of the state’s cotton crop was squaring and 14% was setting bolls since July 19.

“As we transition into bloom and reproductive growth, water use in cotton is increasing rapidly,” Plumblee stated. “To maximize yield, it is important growers make sure adequate soil moisture is available to plants going into and throughout bloom and boll fill.”

Peanut and soybean crops likewise are at critical phases. Peanuts are flowering and putting down pegs. As of July 19, Dan Anco, Clemson Extension peanut professional likewise housed at the Edisto REC, reported 75% of the South Carolina peanut crop was pegging. Soybeans throughout the state are at differing development phases. Approximately 19% of the state’s soybeans were flowering since July 19.