Water Bottle Dispenser, YOMYM Water Bottle Pump USB Charging Automatic Drinking Water Pump Portable Electric Water Dispenser Water Bottle Switch for Universal 5 Gallon Bottle

Product Description

The YOMYM wireless water dispenser is made of ABS Shell Design and food-grade silicone tube (55cm), non-toxic and safe, fast and quiet, The best replacement for your top-loading dispenser for home use, it is lightweight, compact , easy to operate. When you want to change a new water bottle, you only need to install this machine on top of the bottle, suitable for elderly or children. Portable drinking water pump device for indoor and outdoor use such as camping, picnic, activities, etc. USB rechargeable offers a power to pump water easily, better than the manual device, it is very energy saving, can withstand the pumping of 4 ~ 6 bottles of water after fully charged, you can pump 200 ml of water every 10 seconds, very fast and stable.

Why Choose Our Water Pump Dispenser?



1. Safe Material: BPA free, Food grade silicone hose, 304 stainless steel, Strong ABS Body plastic shell.

2. Fits Size: Bottle Neck Standard size is 2.16 In/5.5 cm fits for 2, 3, 5 and other standard size water bottle.

How to use the water dispenser?

1. Screw the spout on the outlet of the water dispenser.

2. Fix the silicone tube on the inlet located at the bottom of the water dispenser.

3. The water can and fix the dispenser on top of it by inserting the silicone tube through the hole.

4. Press the on/off button for continuous discharge of the water until stopped or long press.

Specification:

Operating Voltage: DC 3.7V

Color: White + Black

Pipe Length: 4.7inch

Hose Length: 21.7inch

Dimensions: 7.5 x 13cm / 2.95 x 5.12 ” (approx)

Charging: Micro USB Charging Cable,Charging 3-4 Hours

Suitable for: 4.5L, 5L, 7.5L, 10L, 11.3L, 15L, 18.9L（2,3,4,5 Gallon Water Bottles）

GALLON WATER BOTTLES

universal fit water bottle pump that fits almost every water jug which has 2.16 inches (5.5 cm) neck.

To make the pump better hold the neck you should not pry the lid of the water bottle.

It is a small USB charging water pump.

Use this machine in your home, kitchen, office.

It is portable so that you can even use it at picnic or camping.

Battery with Water Bottle Dispenser



1200mAh Battery

It has a built-in Rechargeable UL Certified 1200mAh Li-Ion battery. Once fully charged, it will last you a long time.

Press the power button for 3 sec and fill an approx 25oz of water continuously.

ON/OFF Power with LED

The dispenser will automatically stop or and manual stop.

Red light is charging, Blue light is Working, LED turns off after charging

Package includes

1 x Water Bottle Pump

1 x Stainless Steel Pipe

1 x Food Grade Silicone Hose

1 x Micro USB Charging Cable

1 x User manual

Safe Material: BPA free drinking water dispenser, food grade silicone hose, 304 stainless steel, high density ABS plastic, no toxic, and no smell.

High Compatibility: The electric pumping device suitable for pure bottled drinking water, suitable for a variety of models gallon barrel without pry the lid. Compatible with different capacity bottle: 4.5L, 5L, 7.5L, 10L, 11.3L, 15L, 18.9L. Note: This drinking water pump is suitable for gallon barrels with a 2.16-inch (5.5cm) neck. Please confirm the size of your neck before purchasing.

USB rechargeable water dispenser: Built in rechargeable 1200mAh battery. Can used for 30-40 days or around 4-6 bottles of 5 gallon water once full charged. No need to charge every day.

Easy to Use: Simply fasten the drinking water pump on the bottle mouth. One automatic switch operation, convenient and fast, totally hassle free even for kids and elders.

Lightweight and easy operation, the best choice for the office, home, kitchen, school, etc., the removable water dispenser is suitable for outdoor / indoor use.