Water-bombing pilots ‘consistently tasked too late’ when fighting bushfires, royal commission hears | Bushfires

Pilots flying water-bombing plane are “consistently tasked too late for fires” and sit idle on the tarmac till circumstances worsen, the royal commission into nationwide pure catastrophe preparations has been instructed.

The inquiry additionally heard that the radio networks utilized by firefighting businesses in every jurisdiction are “largely incompatible” with one another and the dearth of nationwide coordination meant that sources weren’t all the time used successfully.

John McDermott, the president of McDermott Aviation, an organization that clocked up 10,000 hours of aerial firefighting throughout the 2019-2020 bushfires, mentioned that solely three states – Victoria, Western Australia and infrequently Tasmania – positioned plane on standby, to be airborne inside 15 minutes of a hearth being reported.

In different states, they need to be tasked to a fireplace, and that decision might be made too late.

“We are consistently tasked to fires too late and miss the opportunity for a hard initial attack,” McDermott mentioned.

“Watching the fire develop when you’re sitting with a helicopter ready to go and attack it is a very frustrating exercise. We’ve obviously not allowed to go and attack the fire until we’re directed to attack it.”

McDermott mentioned they had been steadily not dispatched till the wind had modified, “and by that stage, often the fire’s already off and running, and it’s a bigger problem for everybody”.

“There’s often long periods of inaction – it would appear to us to be inaction– before being called to the fire ground.”

Philip Hurst, the chief govt of the Aerial Application Association of Australia, mentioned the dearth of “overriding and overarching” nationwide programs made it tough for aerial firefighting in Australia to enhance.

Hurst mentioned there have been no nationwide programs in place for security administration, steady enchancment, high quality assurance, incident reporting or pilot suggestions – a truth he identified in a parliamentary inquiry into bushfires in 2003, however has but to be addressed.

He mentioned Australia ought to have a nationwide aerial firefighting technique that prioritised using predetermined dispatch, or having plane on standby to reply shortly to fires inside a sure space. The trade peak physique can be calling for the usual seasonal firefighting contract to be prolonged from 84 days to 120 days.

Richard Alder, the overall supervisor of the National Aerial Firefighting Centre, mentioned the completely different radio programs utilized by every jurisdiction meant that plane working in border areas had been typically put in with six radios – two for aeronautical communications and two every for tactical communication with the completely different fireplace businesses.

Alder mentioned it was “currently impractical” to supply commonplace tactical radios in all firefighting plane Australia-wide “because each state and territory adopts a different system that are largely incompatible”.

Lack of suitable radios generally performed a job in useful resource deployment, the royal commission heard. Ruth Ryan, the company fireplace supervisor for HPV plantations, which misplaced 6,300 hectares of plantations in Victoria this summer season, mentioned she wish to see “state borders dissolved, effectively, especially for aerial support”.

HPV is underneath contact to share its firefighting sources, together with air help and 280 skilled firefighters, with Victoria’s Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

Ryan mentioned that for plantations within the south-west of the state, the closest aerial help was typically in South Australia however due to the distinction in radio programs she didn’t know if it was coming.

“If I was sitting 20km inside the Victorian border, I cannot, unless I’ve got yet another radio in my vehicle, I cannot hear what’s happening in SA as far as any dispatch,” she mentioned.

The royal commission has acquired a further 3,162 paperwork, totalling 44,000 pages, because the Friday earlier than the general public hearings started, senior counsel Dominique Hogan Doran mentioned. That has triggered delays to its proposed listening to schedule.

The commission is because of maintain hearings for the remainder of this week, then resume on 16 June. The 1,700 public submissions it acquired will start to be revealed from subsequent week.