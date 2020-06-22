watchOS 7 gets sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection

At its online-only WWDC event today, Apple took the wraps off its new wearable OS, watchOS 7.

It brings sleep tracking to Apple smartwatches, with charts about weekly sleep trends and all that.

Wind Down mode allows you to make a customized pre-bedtime routine across your Apple Watch and iPhone, with specific scenes in the Home app, playback of soothing soundscapes, or using your favorite meditation app.

In Sleep Mode, Apple Watch automatically activates the Do Not Disturb and darkens the screen over night. To allow you to wake up, there exists a silent haptic alarm or gentle sounds to pick from, and the wake-up screen shows the current battery level. Speaking of which, predicated on your sleep patterns, if the watch thinks its battery is too low ahead of your bedtime, it’ll nudge one to charge it before you go to sleep.

Because hand washing is indeed 2020, the Apple Watch gets automatic hand washing detection with watchOS 7. Once it detects you’re doing it, it’ll initiate a 20-second timer, and if you finish early you’ll be prompted to keep going. The Apple Watch may also remind one to wash the hands once you arrive home. What’s more, the Health app will start tracking your hand washing too – both frequency and duration.

On the fitness side, you get four new work out types: core training, dance, functional resistance training, and cooldown. The Activity app for iPhone has become called Fitness, and it was redesigned with a streamlined view of data, as well as your daily activity, workouts, awards, and activity trends in one single tab, while activity sharing and competitions live in yet another tab.

watchOS 7 allows you to share watch faces, since it also offers unique combinations of “infinitely customizable and personalized faces”. Developers can offer several complication per app about the same watch face.

Based on the World Health Organization’s tips, the Apple Watch running watchOS 7 will notify you whenever you reached 100% of the safe weekly listening to media amount in your headphones across your iPhone, iPod touch, or Apple Watch, at the main point where going over that amount will quickly impact your hearing with time. The WHO guidelines suggest that you can be subjected to 80 decibels for about 40 hours per week without this kind of adverse impact. The Health app will show the length of time you’ve been exposed to high decibel levels each week.

Additionally, cycling guidelines are available in your wrist, Siri can translate languages for you personally on your Apple Watch, and there are a couple of new mobility metrics for sale in the Health app, among which low-range cardio fitness, walking speed, stair-descent speed, and many others.

The first developer beta of watchOS 7 will be out later today. For the very first time, there will be a public beta, which will head out next month. watchOS 7 will continue to work on Apple Watches from Series 3 onward.

