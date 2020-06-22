watchOS 7 announced with sleep tracking and rebranded Fitness app

Apple today announced the latest version of its smartwatch os, watchOS 7, during its digital-only WWDC keynote. The update comes with some major new additions such as a rebranded Activity app, now called Fitness, and sleep tracking. The update will release this fall for the Apple Watch Series 3 and later, meaning Apple is dropping support for the Series 1 and Series 2. You’ll need at the least an iPhone 6S or later running iOS 14 to support watchOS 7.

Sleep tracking is perhaps perhaps one of the most requested features since the Apple Watch was initially introduced back 2015. Apple says the native sleep tracking feature will let you set a bedtime and wake-up alarm, utilising the existing Apple Watch vibration alarm. And a new Wind Down mode will work in tandem with the iPhone to snooze notifications when you’re on the point of sleep. Using the Apple Watch includes a sleep tracking device does mean you’ll have to charge it at some time during the day.

Image: Apple

watchOS 7 will also feature new alleged complications, that is Apple’s term for an onscreen widget on the Apple Watch. Now, developers will be able to enable richer complications so users can customize specific watch faces themselves. You’ll also be able to share watch faces with the others, a new feature Apple is calling Face Sharing. These will be available as curated watch faces in the Apple Watch app store or shareable between individuals or as links on social media websites.

The new watchOS now supports cycling instructions and fitness tracking for dance work-outs, Apple says. Both are part of a broader activity tracking revamp, as Apple is now bundling all of these features under the new Fitness app and retiring the Activity branding.

A new feature tailored for the existing pandemic is just a hand washing detection system. The feature knows when you begin washing both hands using both motion and the audio from running water. That enacts a countdown to share with you just how long to keep washing to match the total amount of time recommended by health officials, while both an audio and haptic notification will let you know when to avoid.

Developing… we’re adding more for this post, nevertheless, you can follow along with our WWDC 2020 live blog to obtain the news even more quickly.