Watching Trump You Have To Be Concerned About His Cognitive Abilities

Hillary Clinton claims anybody who has watched President Donald Trump over the last four years “has to be concerned” about his cognitive abilities.

The two-time failed presidential candidate, herself the speculation of health issues over the past several years, was prompted on the matter by MSNBC host Joy Reid.

“Are you concerned based on Donald Trump’s behavior about his … you know, his needling Joe Biden’s cognitive abilities,” Reid inquired. “Are you concerned about Donald Trump’s?”

“I think anybody who has watched him over the last four years has to be concerned and particularly watched his total absence of leadership with respect to the pandemic,” asserted Clinton. “If you were really looking for somebody to try to help our country get through this terrible virus that has cost jobs and lives and disrupted our society and economy, clearly he has failed.”

She added and reiterated: “He’s failed at the most fundamental job of being a president. And so yes, I am concerned.”

Somebody should write a book about the troubling lack of cognitive abilities or grasp of reality for a high-profile woman who has found it impossible to accept election results for nearly four straight years.

But we digress.

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump claimed his doctors were “very surprised” when he “aced” a cognitive test.

“They said, ‘that’s an unbelievable thing, rarely does anybody do what you just did,’” Trump said.

He then challenged Biden to do duplicate the feat.

“He should take the same exact test, a very standard test, but he should take that same test,” he chided.

Trump tells Hannity that he “very recently” “aced” a cognitive test: “I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center, in front of doctors, and they were very surprised” pic.twitter.com/CavfF4BdKB — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) July 10, 2020

Hillary Continues to Attack Trump

Clinton, in her MSNBC interview, was not even vaguely finished with ripping the President over his supposed cognitive issues, alleging he doesn’t seem up to the job of the presidency.

“I’m concerned because he does not seem up to the job, he doesn’t seem capable of having the attention, the concentration, the focus, the discipline to stay with a problem like the pandemic poses,” she blathered on.

“I think every American who has seen him over the last four years — particularly over the last months with respect to the pandemic — should be concerned about him,” Clinton concluded.

Unfortunately for Democrats, it is Biden who is suffering from a public relations issue when it comes to cognitive abilities.

A recent poll by Rasmussen Reports indicates that a shocking 20 percent of Democrat voters think their party’s nominee for President has dementia.

Overall, 38 percent believe Joe Biden has dementia with another 14 percent who are “not sure.”

One thing that we are sure of – bitter Hillary needs to address her own cognitive issues stemming from her embarrassing loss in the 2016 election.