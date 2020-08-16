WATCH: Video shows cars racing, shots being fired in downtown St. Louis | News Headlines

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local ofdowntown St Louis states he does not feel safe, stating negligent driving and the shooting of shots are an issue every weekend.

The protest follows authorities state a 21-year-old guy was shot near Broadway and Cerre around 3:20 a.m.Saturday The victim informed officers he was on a car park in between the White Castle at the south edge of downtown and Busch Stadium when shots called out.

A guy who lives at a neighboring apartment was taping with his phone when shots werefired He states they were fired by individuals collected in the Tums parking area near Broadway andSpruce He remembers hearing 50 shots.

“I don’t want to say I don’t feel safe. But, I am not feeling safe,” the homeowner stated. “You don’t know where those bullets are going. They can go up and hit my window. They can fall and hit a pedestrian. They can go anywhere.”

The homeowner, who did not wish to be recognized, states every weekend, individuals crowd into the lot with motorbikes, motorcycle andcars People likewise weave in and out of the streets while shooting off weapons, he states.

“Man, it’s just reckless. We are seeing people do illegal drag racing and donuts,” he stated.

The bullets likewise …