Watch ULA launch a classified spy satellite on its most powerful rocket

In the really morning hours on Thursday, the United Launch Alliance is set to launch its most powerful rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida,lofting a classified spy satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office The objective might be the very first of 3 back-to-back launches out of the Cape, too, with Space X set to launch a objective on Friday and after that another on Sunday.

Such a cluster of objectives is a unusual occasion for the Florida spaceport.“It could be a historic event for us this week — lots of things going on,” Brig Gen. Douglas Schiess, leader, of the 45th Space Wing that supervises launches out of the Cape, stated throughout a press call.

The rocket increasing on ULA’s objective is the Delta IV Heavy, a huge lorry that includes 3 rocket cores strapped together to offer additional thrust. It’s among the most powerful rockets on the planet, though shy of the power loaded into Space X’sFalcon Heavy ULA does not fly the Delta IV Heavy really frequently, as it’s a pricey lorry to make, however the business utilizes the rocket for big, heavy satellites in requirement of going to incredibly high orbits.

The rocket’s payload is NROL-44, and like all NRO objectives, its function is masked in secrecy. The office simply notes that “NROL-44 supports NRO’s general nationwide security objective to offer …