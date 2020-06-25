Watch two new gameplay trailers for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt Red has debuted two new gameplay trailers for the highly anticipated (and recently delayed again) Cyberpunk 2077. One trailer, “The Gig” exhibits some of the game’s prologue, which sees player character V caught up in a heist for a bio-chip, which kicks off all of those other game.

The trailer also shows off new aspects of the overall game, including the open-world “Badlands” region and Adam Smasher, a hulking cyborg character that fans of the pen-and-paper RPG may possibly recognize.

A 2nd trailer exhibits a look at “braindance” gameplay, where players make use of the futuristic technology of Cyberpunk 2077 to enter yet another character’s memories, where you can freely look around to evaluate past events and look for clues or information. In-game, players uses braindance sequences as they explore the story of Cyberpunk 2077 to obtain better insight into other characters and citizens of Night City.

Alongside the new discusses gameplay, CD Projekt Red also announced a new Cyberpunk 2077 anime series called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which can be set to debut on Netflix in 2022. The studio also promised that it’ll have significantly more to share on Cyberpunk 2077 in yet another stream in a few weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set release an on November 19th for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 owners will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 at launch, too, with CD Projekt Red also promising a next-gen update specifically for the extra power of those consoles in the future.