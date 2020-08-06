CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports that President Donald Trump has been trying to associate former Vice President Joe Biden with the “radical left” and shore up support among evangelical voters.
Home Top Stories Watch Trump's 'bizarre' and false claim about Biden
Most Popular
Karen Bass says she thinks Trump is racist and he is ‘essentially giving license...
Bass, the 66- year-old chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, has actually acquired traction in the search for Joe Biden's vice presidential ...
Man Claims 20-Year-Old Ellen DeGeneres Was His Childhood Bully!
If this is all true, this is really not a good look for Ellen DeGeneres! The 62-year-old TV host is going through a professional crisis of...
Facebook extends remote work for employees through June 2021
Facebook will let its employees continue to work from home through June 2021, joining other companies like Google, which announced similar plans...
Biden Attacks Black Voters In Bizarre Interview
In a bizarre interview, Joe Biden implied that unlike Latinos, who have many different attitudes, black voters have no diversity of thought Biden Claims The...
Macron vows to help mobilise aid for Lebanon after devastating blast, warns on reforms...
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday promised aid to blast-stricken Lebanon but reassured angry citizens reeling from a lethal explosion that killed 145 people...
Full list of NFL players opting out of the 2020 season
New Orleans Pelicans are the NBA bubble's most significant dissatisfaction, and it's not close by Gerald Bourguet Dont'a Hightower, Patrick...
Trump advisers urge 2022 delisting of U.S.-listed Chinese cos that fail to meet U.S....
2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to news press reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington 2/2 By Alexandra Alper ...
Someone Transferred a Billion Dollars in Bitcoin for Less Than $5
According to info provided by the crypto Twitter account, Whale Alert, 92,857 BTC ($ 1,092,603,640) were sent out from an unidentified wallet for...