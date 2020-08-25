Watch this four-year-old hit a hole-in-one to dad’s amazement

Those odds increase to 3,000 to 1 for tour players, but professional golfers may go their whole career dreaming of hitting a hole-in-one but never actually achieving the feat.

Well for one young player, he’s smashed those odds, to the amazement of his dad Mario Figaretti.

Rocco Figaretti, donning his Crocs rather than the traditional golf shoes, managed to sink the remarkable hole-in-one on the par-three course in West Virginia.

His proud father posted a video on Facebook of his son’s remarkable achievement, writing: “HOLE IN ONE!!!! Hole #1 at Oglebay’s Par three course. Rocco = 4yrs old. 8/21/20. He practices all the time In the yard. To say I’m proud would be an understatement!”