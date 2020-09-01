Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 unveiling here

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note20 lineup on August 5 and we expected to see the Galaxy Z Fold2 taking the stage as well. However, the successor of the Galaxy Fold was only teased at the event and is getting its separate introduction today. The new foldable device will be revealed online and we’ve provided a YouTube video below for all of you.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 will come with 5G support, a 7.6” 120 Hz display when unfolded with Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) on top.

Samsung has also notably improved the conventional external display and it now takes the entire front side of the phone when folded. The main camera setup looks like it will be borrowed from the vanilla Galaxy Note20 with its three shooters and an LED flash in the upper right corner, but no additional sensors.

On the inside we expect Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. 5G connectivity is likely to be both on the sub-6 GHz and mmWave bands

Keep an eye on our homepage as the event progresses to find out all about the Galaxy Z Fold2.