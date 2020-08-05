Watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event live here

Samsung is holding its most significant event of the year today, with the 2nd Unpacked of 2020 ready to bring all sorts of brand-new hardware. We are seeking to see brand-new phones, tablets, and wearables, and most likely even teasers of hardware.

The whole event will be streamed online, beginning at 2PM UTC. We’ve embedded it listed below so can tune in from the convenience of your office or home.

Samsung offered ustwo teasers, providing us peeks of the Note20 duo, the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold2, the Galaxy Watch 3, the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet duo.

We have actually done a complete wrap-up of what to anticipate with a total set of reported specifications and dripped renders – the report mill was especially active when it concerns individuals at thisevent If you are unable to watch the video on YouTube for some factor, here are all the other main sites and social networks pages where the event can be followed live: