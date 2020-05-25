Watch the Realme X50 Pro Player and Realme TV event live

Today’s an enormous day for Realme as the firm is about to unveil eight new merchandise, together with the gamer-centric Realme X50 Pro Player. The event will likely be streamed on-line beginning at 14:00 Chinese time (GMT +8). You can follow it with us by heading over here.

Previous leaks have revealed that Realme X50 Pro Player is definitely the X50 Pro 5G with downgraded cameras and some efficiency boosters. It retains the 8MP ultrawide and 2MP depth modules from the X50 Pro 5G however replaces the 64MP fundamental unit with a 48MP module and you get a 2MP macro digital camera as a substitute of the 12MP telephoto unit.

On the entrance, you get a 16MP vast and 2MP depth models as a substitute of the 32MP vast and 8MP ultrawide modules.

Alongside the X50 Pro Player, Realme will even announce the Buds Q TWS earphones in China, however the firm hasn’t revealed what different merchandise it can launch in its residence nation.

That stated, Realme is having a separate event in India in the present day which will likely be streamed on-line on the firm’s YouTube channel beginning at 12:30 PM native time (GMT +5:30). You can observe it with us by tuning to the stream under.

At its Indian event, Realme will unveil its first sensible TV and smartwatch dubbed Realme TV and Realme Watch, respectively, together with the Buds Air Neo TWS earphones and a 10,000 mAh Realme Power Bank 2.