Watch the Realme X3 announcement live here

Realme announced the X3 SuperZoom last month now the company will unveil the regular X3 via an online event in India which will start at 12:30PM local time (9AM UTC). It will be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and you can abide by it by tuning to the stream below.

Alongside the regular X3, Realme will even launch the X3 SuperZoom in India today, which can be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and packs a 6.6″ 120Hz LCD of FullHD+ resolution.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 64MP quad camera which include an 8MP unit with a periscope lens. You can read our detail by detail written overview of the Realme X3 SuperZoom to learn more about any of it, or watch the video below about its key features.

In addition to the X3 duo, Realme will also announce the Buds Q TWS earphones for the Indian market today and unveil its new Adventurer Backpack.