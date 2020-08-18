Watch the Realme C12 and C15 launch event here

Realme released the C15 last month and revealed the C12 a couple of days back, however today both mobile phones get an appropriate launch event as the business brings them to the Indian market.

The event will be streamed beginning 12:30 PM IST (7AM UTC) on Realme’s You Tube channel. You can follow it with us by tuning to the stream listed below.

The Realme C12 and C15 are both powered by the Helio G35 SoC, sport 6.5″ HD+ display screens, and pack 6,000 mAh batteries. However, the C12 charges at as much as 10W, whereas the C15 gets 18W assistance.

The C12 includes a 5MP selfie electronic camera and sports a triple electronic camera on the back consisting of a 13MP main, 2MP black and white, and 2MP depth sensing unit modules. The C15, on the other hand, includes an 8MP selfie shooter and gets an extra 8MP ultrawide system on the back.

You can head in this manner to have a look at the in-depth specifications of Realme C12 and Realme C15.

Alongside the C12 and C15, Realme will likewise announce the Realme Buds Classic wired earphones with a half in-ear style.