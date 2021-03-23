Eboni K. Williams joins RHONY as its first Dark ensemble member when the show comes back to Bravo on May 4.

“What occurred to course? And style?” laments Ramona Vocalist as she climbs an extended staircase, dressed à la Holly Golightly (minus one elbow-length glove) and brandishing one glass of red wine in a single palm and the container in the other. “Beauty! And class! Where achieved it all go?”

That is right, Bravoholics. THE TRUE Housewives of New York City is returning, and you can guess your sparkliest Jovani that the 13th season will be someone to remember. Premiering May 4, the year introduces a fresh Housewife, new outfit people, and new NY dramas – all teased in the first trailer, which EW can exclusively reveal, below.

The NYC ‘wives return to TV a few months into the pandemic minus Dorinda Medley and with the help of attorney, broadcaster, and producer Eboni K. Williams – RHONY’s first Dark cast member. Bravo’s standard season announcement represents her to be “a brutal, unstoppable, and strong-willed girl” who’s “unapologetically driven to provide speech to the voiceless.” Predicated on the trailer, she can hold her own despite having the brand new York Housewives; “situated for disruption, she enters these opportunities representing Dark excellence intent on demonstrating and motivating what is easy for Black people in America,” her bio offers, also noting that she steps into this landscape “using her privilege as a tool” – which really is a good move, considering how equipped and dangerous her castmates can maintain that respect, too.

Speaking of whom, we’ll also check back in with old friends like Ramona, who’ll be our Hamptons hostess with the mostest once more, and then find herself “at the guts of old and new tensions one of the ladies.” Her BFF Sonja Morgan is back her infamous townhouse, presumably supported by her army of interns doing their best to keep things shipshape, and “embracing a fresh chapter devoted to self-love and self-care.”

The Queen of Cabaret and Countess of Category Luann de Lesseps will enter a new romance and record a fresh single (!!!), while also leaning on her behalf pals “as she gets again on a way to sobriety pursuing a tiny slip-up over the summer.” And stings-like-a-bitch sophomore Housewife Leah McSweeney, now in a new apartment (take that, Luann), will cope with the increased loss of a member of family while also considering a spiritual change, “getting into a quest to convert to Judaism.”

We’ve got too much to look forward to, Housewives faithful. So browse the trailer above and make your calendars for May 4 – and the long-awaited return of style and class.

THE TRUE Housewives of NEW YORK season 13 premieres May 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.